Batemans Bay business owners, doctors, nurses and hospital auxiliary volunteers are making a last-ditch effort to save the Batemans Bay Hospital's emergency department from imminent closure.
In early November, NSW Health announced the hospital site on Pacific Street will be redeveloped into a $20 million "Community Health Service" centre providing a range of non-urgent allied health, Aboriginal health, women's health and community mental health services.
In the statement, Bega MP Dr Michael Holland said the Batemans Bay Hospital site "makes good sense" for the new centre.
"Much of the infrastructure and transport routes [are] already in place, ensuring we can maximise value for the community," he said.
Dr Holland said the centre would complement the level four Eurobodalla Regional Hospital in Moruya which is slated to open in 2025.
The Community Health Service (previously HealthOne clinic) began receiving funding in 2021 from former Bega MP Andrew Constance.
Community action group "DON'T close Batemans Bay Emergency Department" will host a public forum at 5pm on Monday, November 27 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club to rally the community and fight to keep the crucial service open.
Group member and organiser Peter Ryan said Dr Holland, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Southern NSW Local Health District chief executive Margaret Bennett all declined invitations to the forum.
"This will be our last chance to save Batemans Bay Hospital's emergency department from closing permanently," Mr Ryan said.
Mr Ryan said he has been in contact with Ms Bennett and Dr Holland since it became clear the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital would draw urgent care services away from Batemans Bay.
Last week, Mr Ryan received a letter from Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park to confirm that a new Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) at the hospital site will only treat non-serious injuries and illness.
The Batemans Bay ED closure would mean people living in the northern parts of the Eurobodalla like South Durras, Maloneys Beach and Long Beach would need to travel up to 40 minutes to receive emergency or intensive care.
"He is saying this UCC is all the Bay will have once [the Eurobodalla Regional Hospital] opens."
Mr Ryan said the UCC's original opening hours were 8am to 10pm. When Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips provided an update on the UCC in September 2023, the opening times were reduced to 8am to 6pm.
NSW Health plans to open the UCC in early December 2023.
"It is clear lives will be lost with the additional travel time by ambulance...we simply want to retain a 24/7 ED at the current site," Mr Ryan said.
Speaking to Australian Community Media one month before the Bega by-election, Dr Holland said the new Batemans Bay facility is "only a consolation" for the fact that services would be reduced in Batemans Bay Hospital.
"I give you my commitment that I won't allow further reduction in staffing and services at Batemans Bay and keep those services going until the new hospital is opened," he said at the time.
More than 500 people have registered their interest in the forum to save the Batemans Bay ED.
The public forum to keep the Batemans Bay Hospital ED open is on Monday, November 27 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club between 5pm and 6.30pm.
