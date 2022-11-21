Transport for NSW has responded to community concerns a cost-benefit analysis has not been undertaken on the planned Moruya bypass.
Moruya resident Ang Pritchard was concerned a cost-benefit analysis building a business case for the planned bypass had not been undertaken by Transport for NSW.
"These types of studies are essential in confirming that a Moruya bypass is a valid use of government funds when compared to other and alternative priorities," Ms Pritchard said.
"With the Moruya bypass, for example, they're putting money towards building a massive bypass to cater for only 2100 vehicles per day. How does this compare to the need of a Nowra bypass, or prioritising any of the high-fatality black spots on the Princes Highway?"
However, in response to questions from the Bay Post, Transport for NSW said a preliminary cost benefit analysis had been undertaken for the bypass.
"Transport for NSW is in early planning and investigation stages for the Moruya bypass," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"This has included environmental investigations, strategic investigations which also comprised a preliminary cost-benefit analysis, as well as three rounds of consultation to understand what is important to the community."
They did not explain how Transport for NSW prioritised construction and upgrade projects around the state.
The spokesperson said Transport for NSW also undertook an analysis of traffic volumes through Moruya.
The Moruya Bypass Strategic Corridor options report said there were 19 crashes on the Princes Highway in the investigation area around Moruya, 10 of these occurred in the 50 kilometre per hour speed limit area. There were three fatalities and 14 seriously injured people as a result of the crashes.
"This has resulted in a crash rate and severity index that is generally higher than the state average for the same class of road," the report said.
Traffic counts between 2013 and 2019 showed approximately 8000 vehicles passed through Moruya each day and 11 per cent of this traffic was heavy vehicles.
Around three quarters of traffic had a destination within Moruya and therefore would not use a potential bypass.
The spokesperson said there was no confirmed construction funding for the project, nor timing on the project's commencement nor completion.
