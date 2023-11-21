Canberra's celebrated Ginninderra Wind Orchestra (GWO) are heading to the coast to give music-lovers a rare opportunity to hear the 80-member group perform by the sea.
The community band are presenting three performances in their short "Music In The Park" tour on the South Coast, in partnership with the Moruya District Brass Band.
They will perform twice at the Batemans Bay foreshore (between the Innes Boat Shed and Cenotaph) on Saturday, November 25 at 11am and 2pm.
They will also perform on Sunday, November 26 at the Barlings Beach Holiday Park at 10.45am.
Their repertoire will comprise of popular compositions by Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Beatles and classic movie themes.
The orchestra regularly performs at events around Canberra, including the iconic Floriade festival, Celebrate Gungahlin and the Australian National Eisteddfod.
A jazz band formed from the orchestra, "Twilight Jazz Band" will also perform in the afternoon concert.
For more information, contact Peter Poole from the Moruya District Brass Band on 0419 983 810.
