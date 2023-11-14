Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Orders with Narooma Community Men's Shed's close November 17

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 15 2023 - 11:20am, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reg and some of the elves who help make Narooma's Christmas whale decorations. This year there is a new look whale and calf design. Orders close November 17 so get in quick before stocks run out at the Narooma Community Men's Shed. Picture by Marion Williams
Reg and some of the elves who help make Narooma's Christmas whale decorations. This year there is a new look whale and calf design. Orders close November 17 so get in quick before stocks run out at the Narooma Community Men's Shed. Picture by Marion Williams

Soon Narooma's main street will be brightened up with gaily-painted Christmas whales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.