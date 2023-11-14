Soon Narooma's main street will be brightened up with gaily-painted Christmas whales.
Each year whale painter extraordinaire Reg works around the clock with his team of elves at the Narooma Community Men's Shed to meet the ever growing demand for the whales.
Shed vice-president Wal Sheehan said they will be putting up whales outside businesses in Narooma and Dalmeny in the last week of November.
To avoid missing out on the new look Christmas whale and calf place orders directly with the shed before November 17.
Orders received after that date can only be met if there is stock available.
READ ALSO:
Mr Sheehan said it takes considerable time to make each whale.
They cannot be "knocked up in a few minutes", he said.
There is also a shortage of supplies.
"We are working to a number so first in, best dressed," Mr Sheehan said.
The demand is not just from locals.
The wooden whales have found their way to Melbourne, Sydney and as far west as Wagga Wagga.
"As soon as the kids come to town and see them, they get really excited and want one," Mr Sheehan said.
In another new development, the shed's members will be installing a whale or two in popular picturesque spots around town.
They will have a hole cut so that children (and the young at heart) can put their head through for a memorable photo.
While some businesses rent the whales, a growing number of households are buying them because their visitors, particularly children, love them.
The shed's Christmas whales have become a tradition in Narooma over the past ten years.
They made their first appearance at the start for the 2013 summer holiday season.
Shed member Rob Atkinson played a key role in the early days.
He said the first year the whales were up a bus load of visitors asked the driver to stop to take photos of themselves with the whales.
"The feedback from Easts caravan park at the time was 'we are onto a winner here'.
"Each year we tart them up, rent them out, put them up, then take them down and store them," Mr Atkinson said.
All proceeds of sales and rentals go to the shed as it continually adds equipment and facilities that attract new members and grow its relevance to the community.
Drop by the shed at 41A Barker Parade to select and pick up your whale or place your order by email to naroomamensshed@gmail.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.