Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

DPI awards right to Joonga Land and Water Aboriginal Corporation

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 14 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wally Stewart's Joonga Land and Water Aboriginal Corporation has secured another opportunity to create jobs for the South Coast's Indigenous people and change their lives. Picture by Marion Williams
Wally Stewart's Joonga Land and Water Aboriginal Corporation has secured another opportunity to create jobs for the South Coast's Indigenous people and change their lives. Picture by Marion Williams

Wally Stewart's Joonga Land and Water Aboriginal Corporation (Joonga) has been awarded the right to establish a South Coast Aboriginal Fishing Cooperative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.