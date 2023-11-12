Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Narooma Rotary hosting Ken Hutt's film at Narooma Kinema

By Narooma Rotary Club
Updated November 13 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Berry adventurer Ken Hutts film of his paragliding adventures' Fly from Everest', screening at Narooma Kinema Thursday, November 30, continues to raise awareness and funds for the global fight to eliminate polio. Picture by Joe Carter
Berry adventurer Ken Hutts film of his paragliding adventures' Fly from Everest', screening at Narooma Kinema Thursday, November 30, continues to raise awareness and funds for the global fight to eliminate polio. Picture by Joe Carter

Climbing the world's highest mountain and then paragliding down is the dream of very few, but such a dream drove south coast adventurer and Berry Rotarian Ken Hutt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.