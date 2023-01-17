How did Narooma come to have a growing pod of smiling whales to delight locals and greet visitors at Christmas time?
In 2013 Narooma Chamber of Commerce president Orit Karny-Winters was having a coffee with then-councillor Neil Burnside.
Rob Atkinson, a member of the Narooma Men's Shed interrupted them and the discussion turned to doing something for Christmas that was Narooma-specific, with a coastal flavour.
Ms Karny-Winters wasted no time organising prizes from local businesses for a competition at Narooma High School which was managed by Jenni Bourke.
READ ALSO:
Four designs won prizes including a seal and a lighthouse but from a practical perspective, Georgia Poyner's whale design won the day with the men tasked with making the wooden signs and putting them up.
IGA Narooma and IGA Dalmeny donated money to fund the first sets of paints and plywood.
The Men's Shed, assisted by private individuals and community groups, formed working bees, rostering groups of 20 to bring the whales to life.
"The support from the community for the Men's Shed, as always, was brilliant," Mr Atkinson said.
Initially it was the caravan parks and two IGA stores that sponsored the whales, with the Narooma Plaza and the Whale Hotel also early supporters.
The first year the whales were up a bus load of visitors asked the driver to stop to take photos of themselves with the whales.
"The feedback from Easts caravan park at the time was 'we are onto a winner here'," Mr Atkinson said.
"Each year we tart them up, rent them out, put them up, then take them down and store them."
All proceeds go to the Men's Shed.
In the first eight years only businesses rented the whales but in the last two years residents have begun buying them.
They have heard of kids doing whale counts around town and competing to be the first to see a whale.
This summer Narooma Library is on board, people from Melbourne, Wagga and the Central Coast have bought whales to take home, someone from a Sydney orca society drove to Narooma to pick up two and one woman took two small ones for either side of her caravan where no doubt they are attracting attention wherever they go.
"We have made an extra 100 whales this year that have floated into the community.
"We had no idea it was going to be as good as this," Mr Atkinson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.