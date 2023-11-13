NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services' (NPWS) draft plan of management for Barunguba Montague Island Nature Reserve proposes reduced visitor numbers.
The draft proposed continuing the current three daily tours to Barunguba but cuts maximum visitor numbers in a 24-hour period from 200 to 120.
It also proposed cutting visitor numbers on Barunguba at any one time from 80 to 40 and the visitor to guide ratio from 40:1 to 30:1.
READ ALSO:
Its draft planning considerations report said "the current limitations on number of visitors in any 24-hour period and number of visitors at any one time are not meeting their desired outcomes.
"Changes are required to bette protect the island's values and infrastructure and to reinforce a safe, remote and uncrowded visitor experience."
NPWS said the proposed changes should help conserve the island's biodiversity, as well as its Aboriginal and historic heritage, while allowing sustainable visitation into the future.
The National Parks and Wildlife Act requires NPWS to promote public understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the reserve's natural and cultural values and provide appropriate research and monitoring.
NPWS balances that through regulation, including restricting visitor numbers and and locations they may visit.
A NPWS spokesperson said prior to the Black Summer bushfires and COVID, daily visitor numbers during the peak season averaged 88.
In the eight years from 2014 to 2022, there were only 18 days in total when visitor numbers exceeded the proposed visitor cap.
"No management or operational decisions concerning visitor numbers will be made until the consultation process is complete and a final plan of management is adopted.
"The Nature Reserve is a critical nesting and breeding ground for threatened seabirds including little penguins, crested terns, shearwaters, silver gulls and Gould's Petrel and hosts the largest aggregation of fur seals on the NSW coast," the spokesperson said.
The 2021 Census showed Narooma's four largest employers are:
Across NSW the only one of those industries in the top five is supermarket and grocery stores (2.5 percent).
Narooma's relatively higher dependence on cafes, restaurants and accommodation for employment reflects the importance of its tourism industry.
NPWS' current plan was adopted in 1995 with amendments in 2003 and 2009.
The draft plan is on public exhibition until November 20, 2023 and as part of the consultation process, it held private meetings with the licensed boat tour operators and held public information sessions in early November.
Submissions can be made to npws.parkplanning@environment.nsw.gov.au by November 20.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.