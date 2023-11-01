Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History
Watch

Indigenous Light Horse soldier gets official war grave dedication 85 years after his death

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

First Nations people are advised the following article includes the names and images of Indigenous people who have died (names and photos used with permission).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.