Painter Ken Searle has recorded a decade of his explorations along the coastal strip between Guerilla Bay and Broulee.
As he walked the landscape, he would stop and sketch what he discovered - sometimes in oil paint, sometimes in pencil or charcoal.
"In 2022, I realised to my surprise that these works added up to a show," Searle said.
His exhibition named, Broulee: A Walk, will show at the Bas from Saturday July 29 to Sunday August 27.
Sounds and smells seep into Searle's work, as well as interpretations he picked up from locals passing-by.
"While sitting for three consecutive days painting Mossy Point, I had conversations with locals of all ages, from surfboard riders to retirees," he said.
"Other discoveries happen by chance - one day, a sudden downpour caused me to seek refuge in a cave. The rocks gave me the composition for 'Underworld'.
Searle took sketches back to his Sydney studio to complete larger paintings. He looks forward to the exhibition opening and artist talk.
"While I was making these initial explorations, I had no intention of ever showing the images," he said.
"I hope that south coast locals enjoy walking around these images as much as I enjoyed walking into this landscape."
The exhibition opening night is on Friday July 28, 5.30-7pm. Meet Ken Searle at the Artist Talk event on Saturday July 29, 11am-12pm.
The Bas is open seven days a week from 10am - 4pm.
