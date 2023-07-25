Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Anthony Albanese full of praise after visiting Milton Rural Landcare Nursery

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 25 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has praised the Milton Rural Landcare Nursery and the work it's doing towards preventing a repeat of the Black Summer bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.