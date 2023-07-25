Refugee Action Committee Eurobodalla urges refugee action on 10 year anniversary

The Refugee Action Committee Eurobodalla is focusing on the 80 remaining refugees detained in offshore detention cnetres following the 10th anniversary of refugee detention in Papua New Guinea.
RAC Eurobodalla have urged people to join their campaign.
"We urge people to join us in campaigning your local member and the Federal Government Minister (Clare O'Neill) by writing in support of resolving the plight of these abandoned people," they said.
"This month signifies the 10th anniversary of refugees detained by Australia in offshore detention centres.
Read also: Three men charged with animal cruelty
"The evacuation of refugees from Nauru brings one chapter in a decade of harm to an end. However, 10 years after our government forced them to brutal overseas detention camps, dozens of people who came here for safety are still trapped in Papua New Guinea."
Of the 3127 people sent to detention in Nauru and Manus Island in 2013 and 2014 more than 1100 remain in limbo in Australia and 80 in Papua New Guinea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.