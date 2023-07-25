Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Refugee Action Committee Eurobodalla urges refugee action on 10 year anniversary

Updated July 25 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
RAC Eurobodalla have urged people to join their campaign. Picture supplied.
The Refugee Action Committee Eurobodalla is focusing on the 80 remaining refugees detained in offshore detention cnetres following the 10th anniversary of refugee detention in Papua New Guinea.

