Three men will appear at court in September charged with animal cruelty offences, after a kangaroo was assaulted in the state's south.
Police allege that on the morning of Saturday, July 22 three men grabbed and repeatedly assaulted a kangaroo on Main Street, Merimbula.
The kangaroo managed to flee the area.
A short time later, it will be further alleged that one of the men kicked the glass door of a laundromat on Market Street, Merimbula.
Officers from South Coast Police District were notified about both incidents and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police issued future court attendance notices on three men - aged 18, 19, and 22 - for the offence of commit an act of cruelty upon an animal.
The younger man was also charged with destroy or damage property.
All three men are due to appear at Bega Local Court on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
The charges follow the circulation of distressing video footage on social media showing cruel and gratuitous violence towards a young kangaroo.
The video was taken in Merimbula and shows footage of two men holding a kangaroo by the tail.
The video shows the animal being repeatedly hit before it is thrown tto the ground.
ACM understands the offences took place at the northern end of Market Street close to the intersection with Main Street.
The video was widely circulated and by Saturday afternoon, there was widespread anger from the community, who reacted strongly to the contents of the video and the actions of those involved.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
