Narooma oyster farm welcomes gap year students from nation-wide program

Updated March 6 2023 - 12:02pm, first published March 5 2023 - 2:00pm
Skyla Robinson McEvoy and Lily Smith are spending their gap year in Narooma, learning the ropes at Australia's Oyster Coast. Picture supplied.

Australia's Oyster Coast has opened the farm gates to a duo of school leavers, who will spend their gap year learning the ropes in the industry.

