Regional NSW communities are considered 'excluded' when it comes to digital connectivity.
According to the Australian Digital Inclusion Index (ADII), the national average of digital inclusion is 71 out of 100, however regional areas fall below the average.
The biggest factor affecting digital inclusion is digital literacy. Those living in regional areas are less likely to have access to new technologies and are unlikely to have digital literacy support.
The Eurobodalla Shire Council regularly holds workshops on basic tech training and e-safety which has helped improve the Eurobodalla's index score.
The council's manager of economic development Teresa Lever said there is still plenty of work to be done.
"In the 12 months between 2020 and 2021 Eurobodalla's index score increased from 57 to 64," Ms Lever said.
The council is launching a digital roadshow in March to help increase the index score to meet the national average.
The roadshow will include a series of presentations and drop-in sessions at five locations across the shire. Digital providers nbn, Telstra and the Regional Tech Hub will be running many of the presentations to give attendees an idea of what services are available.
"The roadshow gives residents and businesses information on network improvements and how to use these to improve their own connectivity, while also showcasing the latest in tech," Ms Lever said.
"Council will continue to advocate improved telecommunications infrastructure as part of our economic development strategies."
Are you ready to tackle tech? If you'd like to learn about new technologies, learn how to set up or connect to home internet or any digital device, the digital roadshow is for you.
Information and drop-in sessions will be held at:
All are welcome but bookings are required for presentations. To book, call Teresa on 4474 1271 or get in touch at teresa.lever@esc.nsw.gov.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
