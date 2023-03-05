Moruya Jockey Club: Newhaven Park Country Championships | LIVE BLOG

For the first time, the Newhaven Park Country Championships South East qualifying races are being held at Moruya Jockey Club.
The Bay Post team will be reporting live at the Jockey Club to keep you up to date with all the pictures and stories of during the day and live results from all eight races.
Just a reminder what is at stake today:
There is a chance to win $150,000 in prize money and qualify for the Newhaven Park Championships final at Royal Randwick in Sydney on April 1.
The top two horses from today's race progress to Royal Randwick, where there is $500,000 prize money on offer.
