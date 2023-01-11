Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Lifeguards reiterate need to swim between the flags

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated January 13 2023 - 2:19pm, first published January 11 2023 - 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unpatrolled McKenzies Beach near Malua Bay, where five swimmers were rescued this summer. File picture.

Lifesavers are urging swimmers to only enter the water at patrolled beaches after multiple tragic drownings at unpatrolled beaches around the country this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.