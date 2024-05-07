Revealing night of theatre in Moruya

Moruya Red Door Theatre Company is back with 'A Hidden Hand'.
The performance later this month will consist of two one-act plays, Moments by Bruce Kane, and Strip Poker by Jean-Pierre Martinez.
Last year was a breakout one for the theatre company, winning best play and best actor at the Goulburn Regional Theatre gala, as well as receiving six Canberra Area Theatre Award nominations.
Following the recent success of the company's last performance of 'Lend Me a Soprano', 'A Hidden Hand' will be performed over four nights, with one matinee performance.
Performances will be at 7pm on May 17, 18, 24 and 25, and a 2pm matinee on May 18.
Moments, directed by Siga Reddy, revolves around Jim and Carly. Both parties have been 'unlucky in love' and wind up living in an apartment block commonly referred to as 'Heartbreak Hotel'.
Jim helps Carly settle into a life away from her cheating husband and an affinity grows between them. Are these feelings they share a mere dalliance? Or do these emotions last through the passage of time?
Strip Poker, directed by Phil Barr, explores differing expectations between a husband and wife.
All Dave wants is to come home from work, have dinner with his wife Victoria, relax and watch the final episode of his favourite television show, Strip Poker. However, Victoria has other plans for the evening.
Asking the new neighbours over for dinner to get to know them. This is a risky move that could end up costing more than it's worth...and a perfect opportunity for a poker comedy where every player must eventually show their hand.
Actor and founding member of the theatre company, Anthony Mayne, who plays Dave in Strip Poker, said each play has a separate cast, enabling new members to build their experience and hone their craft.
Each play offers something different to the audience.
"Moments is a bit of a sliding door romantic comedy," Anthony said.
"Strip Poker is a very funny darker comedy written by one of the leading playwrights in France and translated into English for its Australian debut.
"So rather exciting."
The night shows will again have table seating so the audience can enjoy a bring-your-own nibble and drink during the performance.
Opening Friday, May 17 at the Moruya RSL Hall, tickets are available online at Moruyareddoortheatrecompany.com.au or at the door.
