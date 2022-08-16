'I should grab the horse by the reins': Grace will trek for Endometriosis after her own diagnosis

Batemans Bay's Grace Hornby was diagnosed with endometriosis less than a month ago, but the mother-of-two is already getting out there to help raise funds and awareness about the disease.
Ms Hornby will take on the Trek for Endo from September 27 to 29 between Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin in Western Australia.
She will join several other women affected by endometriosis on the trek with a goal of raising $50,000 among the group.
Ms Hornby has so far raised $1700, and the group has raised $29,158 as of Tuesday, August 16.
Endometriosis is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus occurs outside this layer an in other parts of the body.
The disease can cause infertility, and one in nine women in Australia are affected. Symptoms of the disease include fatigue, intense pain during periods, ovulation, or sex, and heavy or irregular bleeding.
It is most known for affecting women's reproductive organs, but can also get into other parts of the body.
Ms Hornby said she was diagnosed in July after she suffered a menstrual haemorrhage and was in hospital for two days.
"I've always had a heavy period, which can be normal for a lot of women, but the haemorrhage is what pushed me over the edge," she said.
"It was unbearably painful every month. I've got a high pain threshold, I've had two children and have tattoos, but this was like nothing else.
"I could have just kept going on with my life, but something told me it wasn't right - I'm young and healthy, I shouldn't be in this type of pain every month.
"I'm now here thinking that rather than wallowing in my own grief, I should grab the horse by the reins and do something that will be a change for other women."
Ms Hornby said she'd also experienced complications during the birth of her two sons.
"I am so blessed to have my two children," she said.
"I had severe complications with both of them, and I look back now and wonder if this is why.
"I haemorrhaged with my first and almost lost my life, and I had other complications with my second.
"I want to get out and do something to raise awareness of this with women. Prevention is better than a cure, and if you can get it sooner rather than later it increases your chance of having children."
This will be the second trek run by Endometriosis Australia, and it's somewhat of a homecoming for Ms Hornby.
"I lived in Perth for a while, and it's stunning down there," she said. "There's coves and caves, and it'll be such an empowering trip for these women who have endured so much.
"We can support one another, share our stories, and hopefully reach the target of $50,000."
Ms Hornby said her one piece of advice for women was to get tested for endometriosis if they had any concerns.
"Seek advice and go with your gut, that's the most important thing," she said.
"You don't have to suffer."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
