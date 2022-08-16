Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
1137 Congo Road, Meringo

August 16 2022
August 16 2022 - 10:30pm
Luxury living in Meringo

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 1137 Congo Road, Meringo
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Ray White Moruya
  • Contact: Dawn Mason 0424 847 522
  • Inspect: By appointment

"In a private cul-de-sac, this small acreage gives you plenty of space to grow and the low maintenance grounds also give you time to relax and enjoy it," said agent Dawn Mason.

