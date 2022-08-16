Luxury living in Meringo

"In a private cul-de-sac, this small acreage gives you plenty of space to grow and the low maintenance grounds also give you time to relax and enjoy it," said agent Dawn Mason.
Consisting of approximately 2.4 acres of cleared, level ground, this property has also been "planted with tropical-feeling gardens to ensure privacy at the house."
Speaking of which, "this immaculately-presented three bedroom, two bathroom home with indoor and outdoor living spaces will make entertaining or relaxing easy."
Dawn describes the outdoor entertaining area as huge, and also pointed out the built-in woodfire pizza oven.
Meanwhile inside, with its large and practical island "the stylish new kitchen boasts stone benchtops and plenty of natural light."
Additionally you'll find "beautifully updated bathrooms with plenty of storage and designed for ease of cleaning."
Plus, "high ceilings throughout increase the feeling of space."
Outside, the two-car shed and dual-driveway access also makes it easy to store your outdoor lifestyle toys, while citrus trees, a vegetable patch and a chicken coup offer yet more interesting features for the garden enthusiast.
Positioned as it is in a sought-after Meringo location, "this home is what you're waiting for".
