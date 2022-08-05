Funding available for landscape management projects

installation of fences and off stream watering points, to exclude stock from waterways and saltmarsh.



revegetation and erosion control along riverbanks, to improve water quality, bank stability and native wildlife habitat.



revegetation and enhancement of koala habitat (Bega Valley only).



fencing and vegetation management, to enhance or extend high value native vegetation patches.



planting small to medium scale native vegetation blocks, for shelter belts, corridors or wildlife 'stepping stones'.

