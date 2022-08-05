Funding available for landscape management projects

Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shire landowners can access financial help to improve the natural landscapes on their properties thanks to a new grant.
South East Local Land Services is seeking expressions of interest from land managers wanting to improve the how they manage and maintain their land.
The funding is available to support land managers to restore waterways and riverbanks, protect and enhance saltmarsh, increase koala habitat, undertake general revegetation, enhance high value native vegetation or plant large areas (between 20 to 50 hectares) of native vegetation.
Priority activities for grant funding include:
South East Local Land Services supports the use of wildlife-friendly fences as the preferred fence type for habitat enhancement activities.
These projects are being delivered by South East Local Land Services with funding from the NSW Government's Marine Estate Strategy, Australian Government's National Landcare Program and NRM Services Program.
To find out more or to register an 'Expression of Interest' contact South East Local Land Services staff:
