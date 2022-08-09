Stunning views on Seaview

"This stunning three bedroom home delivers some of the most outstanding, mesmerizing, uninterrupted, panoramic, never-to-be-built-out water views in the region," said agents Aristotle Stavros and Terri Regent.
Inside, "the versatile floor plan lends itself to executive-style living with high-end finishes such as plantation shutters, exquisite timber flooring throughout the main livings areas, quality carpet in the three generous bedrooms and gorgeous tiles in the high traffic areas."
The entry level has a generous main bathroom with separate toilet, along with two large bedrooms and a living space, each with sliding doors that lead directly to a large balcony from which you will enjoy the aforementioned views.
The third oversized bedroom on the upper level has a large walk-in robe and access to a large bathroom, again with a separate toilet.
"The real magic is delivered by the open-plan living space with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the panoramic views out towards the tollgates and beyond."
Plus "with the stunning timber flooring, new curtains and a modern spacious kitchen, the quality of this home is second to none."
Meanwhile, a second large balcony is perfect for watching the sun rise, and a lovely alfresco deck makes a great location for afternoon tea.
