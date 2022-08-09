Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

2/28 Seaview Way, Long Beach

By House of the Week
August 9 2022 - 10:30pm
Stunning views on Seaview

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 2/28 Seaview Way, Long Beach
  • $980,000 - $1,030,000
  • Agency: Ray White Batemans Bay
  • Contact: Aristotle Stavros 0408 612 914 or Terri Regent 0439 495 043
  • Inspect: 2-2.30pm Sat Aug 13

"This stunning three bedroom home delivers some of the most outstanding, mesmerizing, uninterrupted, panoramic, never-to-be-built-out water views in the region," said agents Aristotle Stavros and Terri Regent.

