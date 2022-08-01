Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

More success abroad for Broulee's super runner

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broulee's Jaylah Hancock-Cameron on the podium in Bedford. Picture: @limitless_track_team

Broulee homegrown running sensation Jaylah Hancock-Cameron has medalled again as she continues to assert her dominance on the world stage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.