Broulee homegrown running sensation Jaylah Hancock-Cameron has medalled again as she continues to assert her dominance on the world stage.
Hancock-Cameron finished first in the 1500 metres at the Irish Life Health AAI Games on July 24 in Tullamore, Ireland.
She was quick off the start line, settling in to second place and establishing a gap back to third place and the trailing group.
Hancock-Cameron made her move with just more than one lap to go, taking the lead. From there she never looked back, winning gold in 4:19.53.
Hancock-Cameron finished second in the England Athletics Senior and Disability Championships in windy conditions at Bedford, England on July 31.
The field of 17 runners stayed bunched up for the first laps, with the pace slow.
It was Hancock-Cameron's turn of pace as she took the lead and continued to accelerate which broke up the group of runners.
She led at the bell into the final lap, but was pipped by Khahisa Amelie Mhlanga on the final straight, to finish second.
Earlier in her European tour, Hancock-Cameron won the 1500 metres at the England U20 and U23 Championships and World Junior Titles
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
