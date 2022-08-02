Substantial family home

"Relax and enjoy the northerly sunshine on the well placed verandah with captivating ocean views," said agent Rebecca Shepheard.
This solid brick five bedroom family home has it all with a versatile floorplan that would appeal to a range of buyers, and only a short walk to some of the coasts best beaches.
"Lush established gardens invite you through to the formal entryway leading you through to the main living dining and revamped kitchen."
There is a separate lounge area and formal dining, along with a U-shaped kitchen enjoying expansive views and electric cooking. This leads you to the family room featuring a fire place and large windows.
Upstairs is the main bedroom with an ensuite and built-in wardrobes, a further two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a spacious main bathroom with a deep bathtub.
Downstairs comprises two more bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, an oversized laundry with bathroom, a lounge area reaching out towards the back yard, and a kichenette area, perfect for guests or a teenage retreat.
"Outside features covered entertaining and well maintained low-maintenance gardens."
There is a double garage at the front of the home and side access to the rear yard. And "with a public footpath only one house up from this home your path to the beach is only metres away."
