Plans to bring 'internationally recognised' hotel brand to Batemans Bay

A Canberra-based property developer has plans to bring an internationally-recognised hotel brand to Batemans Bay.
Zapari announced on Monday, July 24, it would bring Accor hotel brand Sebel to Batemans Bay on the former site of the Batemans Bay Hotel on the corner of Beach Road and Catlin Avenue.
The new hotel will accommodate at least 70 rooms and Zapari also plans to build 11 three-bedroom townhouses next to the hotel.
"The dwellings will feature the modern design of the neighbouring hotel crafted by Cox Architecture," a Zapari spokesperson said.
"Large windows will draw natural light into the homes, creating a true urban oasis from the outside in."
Zapari purchased the site of the Batemans Bay Hotel earlier this year.
"Batemans Bay has always been on the radar, it was simply about finding the right site," the spokesperson said.
"Zapari has been working with Accor for many years on previous regional and ACT hotels. We're continuing to work together to deliver an incredible project with a vision to elevate the current standard of hotel accommodation in the area."
A development application for the project, expected to cost $20.5m, is currently on public exhibition with submissions closing on August 22.
Zapari plans to start construction on the hotel as soon as the project is approved, and confirmed to the Bay Post all construction work would be done "within council controls and approvals".
Zapari chief executive Nick Skepev said the hotel would become a "landmark option" for those choosing to visit the area.
"Batemans Bay has not seen a quality hotel offering of this nature, and we're eager to bring major international brands Accor and Sebel into the area."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
