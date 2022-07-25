Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council to vote on Climate Action Plan, could Climate Emergency be next?

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
350 Eurobodalla coordinator Jack Egan is pushing for Eurobodalla Shire Council to declare a climate emergency.

Eurobodalla Shire Council is expected to endorse a Climate Action Plan during its next meeting, but one community group is pushing for them to go a step further.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.