Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

The mentally disciplined sport of karate has endless possibilities for the human body, according to Nelligen's black belt Shihan

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black belt Shihan Darrell Bossley overseeing the training of students to close their system and balance on spears. Picture: supplied

This black belt karate teacher uses his mind to shut out pain and perform incredible feats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.