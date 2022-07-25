Work has begun on the new Narooma Arts & Community Centre (NACC).
Eurobodalla Shire Council kick-started the preliminary construction work by modifying its sewerage infrastructure in Bowen Street.
Advertisement
It is realigning the sewer mains and providing a new service connection to the School of Arts site and up to the rear of the service station.
Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher and deputy mayor Alison Worthington met with the School of Arts committee on Wednesday, July 20, for a briefing on the project.
Council approved the plans for the NACC in June 2020.
READ ALSO:
It was the culmination of a process that began in 2006 when artists and other residents identified the need for more purpose-built arts and community spaces in Narooma.
The community-owned site in Campbell Street is held and managed by Narooma School of Arts & Solders War Memorial Hall Inc.
The majority of costs for the centre are covered by a $7.27 million grant from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, which is jointly funded by the NSW and federal governments.
CK Architecture is finalising detailed design with a team of consultants in preparation for proceeding to tender.
The NACC will include:
Narooma School of Arts president Jenni Bourke said the NACC "will be at the heart of our community with creativity, learning, health and wellbeing benefits for the whole region, as well as economic benefits through cultural tourism, training and job opportunities".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.