Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Eurobodalla Shire Council kickstarted work on the site of the new Narooma Arts & Community Centre

July 25 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma School of Arts president Jenni Bourke, Eurobodalla deputy mayor Alison Worthington and Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher at the site of the new Narooma Arts and Community Centre on Wednesday, July 20. Photo: Supplied

Work has begun on the new Narooma Arts & Community Centre (NACC).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.