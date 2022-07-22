UPDATED: Man airlifted to hospital in serious condition after Princes Highway crash

2.48pm Update:
A man believed to be in his 30s has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway, Narooma.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway just north of Narooma about 11.30am to reports of a crash between a car and a truck.
NSW Police said a logging truck heading south and a Subaru Impreza heading north collided, causing a second vehicle to crash into the Subaru
NSW Ambulance and Narooma VRA found the male driver of the Impreza, believed to be in his 30s, trapped in the vehicle.
The man was freed before being treated at the scene by paramedics. He was then airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The driver of the truck and the other vehicle involved were uninjured. Police have begun investigating the circumstances of the crash.
The highway was initially closed for more than two hours, but all lanes have reopened as of 2.37pm.
1:50pm Update:
Motorists are now able to pass the site of a truck and car crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.
One lane of the highway has reopened under stop/slow traffic control to allow motorists to travel through the area one direction at a time.
Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time and follow the directions of emergency services on site.
12:00 Original story:
The Princes Highway is closed in both directions just north of Narooma after a reported crash between a truck and a car near Riverview Road.
A spokesperson from the Transport Management Centre said motorists were "advised to avoid the area" or "allow plenty of extra travel time".
NSW Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics are attending the crash scene.
More information to come.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
