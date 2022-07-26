Location and cool factor

"This beautiful home is in a wonderful location, is very appealing, and has a flexible floorplan," said agents Melissa Williams and Drew Deck.
Advertisement
Illustrating just how flexible the layout is, this home was originally constructed as a three bedroom, however "the current owner converted two of the bedrooms into one very large room with office space and extra storage which could easily be converted back into two separate rooms if needed."
Meanwhile there are many things to like about this home whether you change it back or leave it as it is. For instance, "the polished timber floors are a beautiful feature."
Also, "the sun filled lounge and dining area, or the generous back and front decks, are perfect places to enjoy those lazy morning cups of tea or coffee overlooking established and lovely gardens. These are just some of the wonderful features of this home."
Plus, "there is also a single lock-up garage at the rear of the property."
As for the wonderful location mentioned in the opening, "there are so many fantastic walking trails around the headland and Broulee Beach is only a short stroll away for those summer days lazing by the ocean.
"This is all about location and an opportunity not to be missed, as Annetts Parade is really the most sought-after address in the shire."
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property.
Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.