Stunning, private and rural

This special north-facing split-level residence on three acres is located in a captivating estate just outside Narooma, and it has all the inclusions expected of a specially-designed and master craftsman-built home featuring elegant finishes and lovely spotted gum flooring throughout.
A flat and level entry direct from undercover carports leads into a light-filled entrance. The mid-level presents a stylish kitchen including a breakfast bar that takes in the views, a beautiful feature gas heater with fireplace look, and a dining-lounge area flowing out to an undercover wraparound sundeck.
The north facing views overlook beautifully manicured lawns and landscaped gardens, out over the valley beyond and to the ocean.
Upstairs has a master bedroom with an ensuite and its own private balcony, plus two more large bedrooms with built-in robes, and a main bathroom.
Downstairs has a large second living area, a fourth bedroom, a third bathroom and a laundry, plus an additional undercover verandah.
The yard is fully fenced, has a large double shed with a mezzanine level for added storage, plus raised garden beds and chook pen. There is also a 5kW solar system as well as 125,000 litres of water tank storage.
This property is beautifully presented, in immaculate condition, and really does have a magnificent feel.
