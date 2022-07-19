Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
60 Lilyvale Place, Narooma

July 19 2022
Stunning, private and rural

4 BED | 3 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 60 Lilyvale Place, Narooma
  • $1,695,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty
  • Contact: John Murray or Bryan Coughlin, 4476 2699
  • Inspect: By appointment

This special north-facing split-level residence on three acres is located in a captivating estate just outside Narooma, and it has all the inclusions expected of a specially-designed and master craftsman-built home featuring elegant finishes and lovely spotted gum flooring throughout.

