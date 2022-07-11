The next generation of basketballers are taking to the court, honing their dribbling, shooting and alley-oop skills as Moruya Swans Basketball reintroduces junior training sessions.
The Swans have not had junior sessions for more than 10 years, and when Moruya-resident Ben Ashbury - who grew up playing basketball in Moruya - remembered his childhood experience, he resolved to do something about it.
He was involved with the Moruya Swans in the early 2000s, when they had close to 1000 members and multiple competition grades for both men and women.
"The future of basketball has to come from kids," Mr Ashbury said.
With Andrew Ganderton - whom Mr Ashbury played with growing up - he started running weekly training sessions for enthusiastic kids, teaching them basic skills and tactics, with time for coaching and playing games.
The sessions began during term two this year, and already nearly 50 kids attend each weekly session.
Mr Ashbury said the skills involved in basketball, such as hand-eye coordination, footwork and moving without the ball, were useful development skills for young children, and would help with any future sports the children decided to pursue.
For Mr Ashbury, the sessions are not so much about raising up excellent basketballers, but rather providing an opportunity for kids to stay active and have fun through sport.
"I've gained a lot from the sport and I want to give back and offer something for the kids," he said.
The sessions run every Monday during the school term at Moruya Basketball Stadium at 3pm for children aged 5 to 12, and from 5pm for children aged 13 and older.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
