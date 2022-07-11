Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The future of basketball in Moruya is bright with junior training sessions resuming for the first time in 10 years

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:51am, first published 5:30am
The training sessions include time for coaching, learning skills and playing basketball. Picture: supplied

The next generation of basketballers are taking to the court, honing their dribbling, shooting and alley-oop skills as Moruya Swans Basketball reintroduces junior training sessions.

