Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay, Eden pick up wins on weekend of the Tigers

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:55am, first published 4:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The race for finals footy is down to six teams in the Group 16 first-grade competition with just four rounds to play.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.