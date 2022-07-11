Moruya manager celebrates 30 year 'Milestone' in early childhood education

The manager of a Moruya early childhood education centre celebrating 30 years in the sector says she has no plans of slowing down any time soon.
Diona Driver, the centre manager at Milestones in Moruya, was celebrated by her company Affinity Education Group at a special morning tea last Thursday, July 7, to commemorate her service.
She was also recognised for her achievement at the recent Affinity Education Group Centre Manager conference by CEO Tim Hickey.
"Diona is an incredible person, and we are so proud of her here at Affinity Education Group," Mr Hickey said.
"I met her when I started in my role as CEO back in 2015 - and she continues to impress me every year with her leadership of her team, and determination to ensure every child who attends Milestones Early Learning Moruya graduates with a lifelong love of learning."
Ms Driver entered the childcare sector in the 1980s, and has been in her role as the centre manager for more than a decade.
"It's a wonderful feeling being part of a team that helps create such a warm and welcoming environment, we feel part of the community," Ms Driver said.
"Over the last 30 years I have seen a lot of change in the industry, and after Affinity Education Group took over about 9 years ago we have had much better stability for the educators, our children and families which we feel lucky about.
"Children learn so much in their first five years and early childhood educators have the privilege of working alongside their families in order to nurture, facilitate and extend on their development through play based, intentional and responsive learning opportunities.
"We promote social connectivity and emotional confidence which will follow children into primary school and beyond. Some children keep their friendships that have been established at Milestones throughout their lives which is very special and just another example of the positive impact early childhood learning has on children.
"At Milestones Early Learning Moruya we offer the Lifelong Learning curriculum, which is based on the early years learning framework, and supports children at all ages and stages of their development. Our school readiness program is implemented in our preschool room, supporting children in reaching their full potential."
Ms Driver has no intention of slowing down at the 30-year mark.
"I feel as long as I love my job and have plenty to offer our Milestones community, I will continue my lifelong journey at Milestones Early Learning Moruya," she said.
"My favourite thing about working at Milestones Early Learning Moruya is the children, families and educators. There is never a day the same, we always have some serious fun!"
On a Facebook post commemorating Diona's achievement, her daughter Monique had some special words for her mum.
"I'm so proud of you mum!" she said.
"You're such a wonderful director and mentor. You have had such a huge positive impact on so many young lives over the past 30 years.
"Congratulations, it's definitely well deserved."
