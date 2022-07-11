Hundreds 'show up' in the spirit of NAIDOC for Mogo Big Day Out

Hundreds have turned out at what locals call the MCG - the Mogo Ceremonial Ground - for the first Mogo Big Day Out NAIDOC celebration since before the bushfires.
Walbunja elder Gloria Nye performed a Welcome to Country; Muladha Gamara performed many cultural dances telling stories of birds and animals native to the Eurobodalla.
There was a jumping castle, rides, a cooking demonstration, live entertainment, more than 250 free native plants for the community to take home, teens spontaneously playing rugby league and an array of food options.
Narooma-local Joshua Bartley walked among the crowd with his two-year-old child on his shoulders. After two years of COVID, the Mogo Big Day Out was the first opportunity for his two children to be in a large crowd and experience their cultural ceremony.
"I drove up because it is so important for my kids to learn their heritage," he said.
"This is a part of their culture, and they need to meet their mob."
Moruya Heads-local Laela Davison said NAIDOC week was like a big family reunion, helping her reconnect with her people and with her country.
She enjoyed the elders' cooking and the positive energy of the day.
"It brings us all together as a family," she said. "It's a big mob day."
Amy Banson lives in Darwin but has family in the Eurobodalla. She heard NAIDOC celebrations were uniquely special in the shire, and coincided her visit to enjoy the activities throughout the week.
She was not disappointed, enjoying many of the Eurobodalla's NAIDOC events - saying they were the best she had ever been a part of.
Her highlight of the week was participating in the Birribaan dance with Muladha Gamara during the Mogo Big Day Out. Even though it was not her traditional cultural dance, Ms Banson said it was important to experience the diversity of Indigenous culture across Australia.
"It is so special for my kids to have an opportunity to be on someone else's land and witness their land and their tradition," she said.
"Exposing the kids to NAIDOC is really important, especially for Indigenous children, and exposing them to other families and other stories.
"They need to come and see the dancing and appreciate the culture and the bush."
She was impressed with the community support for the event, and the passion the people of Mogo had to celebrate Indigenous culture.
"It's about standing up and showing up and being a part of it and bridging the divide that has always been there," she said
NAIDOC 2022 runs from July 3 to July 10. The theme was Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
