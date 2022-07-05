Take a look and say wow

This home "is a fantastic single level residence designed with comfort in mind," said agent Nola Debney.
"Not only stylish, but this home captures the essence of family living with its modern interior, flexible living options, and further complimented by the open plan design, quality fixtures and fittings, and loads of windows."
Enjoy a relaxing formal lounge and dining area, and a "brilliant kitchen with walk-in pantry, loads of bench space, and storage is central to the casual meals and family area."
All four bedrooms have built-in-robes, plus the main has an ensuite. There is a large family bathroom and a separate toilet for convenience.
A large linen cupboard for storage is in the laundry, plus internal access to the large double garage is a bonus.
"Interaction with the outdoor private covered entertainment area creates an ambiance you will be instantly captivated by, especially the easy-care garden that still has plenty of room to potter around or even create a spot for your herbs."
In terms of location, "Sunshine Bay is a suburb with strong community spirit and a sense of family. It is a cool spot to be, especially as it's close to the heart of the Batehaven village for all your needs, or a quick coffee at the Edward Road Markets."
It's perfect "if you have a love of the beach, there are so many choices for your morning swim, or entertaining the children with a bit of beach combing."
