Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Louise Robinson has witnessed the human spirit of hope among refugees in some of the worst imaginable circumstances

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 22 2022 - 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Robinson (left) leading a session on negotiating access to communities after a disaster for the National Critical Care Centre. Picture: supplied

Eurobodalla local Louise Robinson was the guest speaker at opening night - June 18 - of the new 'Hope Rising' exhibition displaying artworks created by refugees living in Indonesian camps.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.