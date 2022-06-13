Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
'Hope Rising' is a new exhibition coming to Moruya featuring the work of refugee artists

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 13 2022 - 7:50am
RAC volunteer Mark Ward preparing work for the Hope Rising exhibition Picture: supplied

Refugee Action Collective Eurobodalla (RAC) is hosting an art exhibition in Moruya featuring art created by refugees stranded in Indonesian camps.

