Deepening healthcare crisis sends Eurobodalla couple packing

It's been a month since Mogo Day Surgery suddenly shut its doors to patients and went into voluntary administration.
Its closure has contributed to a steadily widening gap between patients' needs and healthcare providers in the Eurobodalla and Far South Coast.
Such is the crisis, Margaret Carpenter and her husband, Lionel, after 21 years living in Dalmeny were now moving back to Bairnsdale, Victoria.
The couple moved from Bairnsdale after they "sussed" out the area all those years ago.
"We were happy with the three clinics that were here, the ambulance station had a very good reputation - Moruya hospital was quite functional," Margaret said.
This was of the utmost importance to the couple, as Margaret had been diagnosed with uterine cancer a few years prior.
She was participating in a study through the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Victoria, and needed to ensure she could continue once she moved.
Margaret was happy for a time with the treatment she could receive through a combination of Bega Valley Private Hospital and the Lighthouse Surgery in Narooma.
However, over time, with key doctors retiring, these services were not guaranteed.
The Bega Valley Private Hospital changed hands in 2017 and then closed its doors in 2018.
Margaret, who had developed breast cancer, initially was treated in Canberra, then Bega Valley Private Hospital and subsequently Bega Hospital, "because Moruya hospital had lessened its capacity to do these things".
For her annual check-ups Margaret enlisted Dr Singh at Mogo Day Surgery.
When in 2021, she developed bowel cancer, she travelled to Sydney for surgery, but with her increasing number of vital check-ups she became more reliant on Mogo Day Surgery than ever.
Check-ups for which Margaret will now have to travel to Bega.
Lionel will turn 80 this year, and Margaret, not far behind, did not see this as sustainable
"It's an hour's travel - which is okay when you are 60...but when you are getting close to 80, which we both are, it becomes a bit more of a hassle," she said.
"Then should anybody lose their licence, or have a restricted licence, they are totally stymied."
Margaret was amazingly philosophical about the necessity of having to pivot late in life. She counted herself lucky to be able to do so.
However, Margaret was still perturbed by the development and housing being built in the area and the push to bring increasing numbers of tourists on the one hand, and the ever-decreasing health care services on the other.
Rapsey Griffiths Insolvency and Advisory were appointed administrator for Mogo Day Surgery, and stated that "as many patients as possible with upcoming procedures/appointments were contacted via phone" to be advised of the voluntary administrations", as were patients awaiting test results.
The administrators said a written circular was also sent out to patients outlining the situation.
Margaret said the first she heard of the closure was on Facebook. She was now concerned she won't receive crucial reminders for her check- ups.
The closure had forced their hand on moving away from the area.
"We have a very nice house, on a very nice block, 400 metres to the beach, the grandchildren love coming here for holidays, and we love hosting them," she said.
"However, it's just our security has been rocked over the last six months with the closure, and I will be in the ground before Moruya [Eurobodalla] hospital gets out of the ground
"We will go back to Bairnsdale where we've got the train to Melbourne, we've got a local hospital there that's quite extensive... the specialists come and visit."
In a statement Rapsey Griffiths said after "an extensive expressions of interest campaign...it is likely the business will now permanently close, and the company to be wound up."
"The public system and local private practices will need to absorb the capacity lost due to Mogo Day Surgery closing," the administrator said.
