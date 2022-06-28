Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

15 Newth Place, Surf Beach

By House of the Week
June 28 2022 - 10:30pm
A gem at Wimbie Beach

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 15 Newth Place, Surf Beach
  • $1,100,000 to $1,150,000
  • Agency: Blackshaw Coastal
  • Contact: Pat Jameson 0405 442 905
  • Inspect: 11-11.30am July 2

"Less than 200 metres from stunning Wimbie beach, this lovely beachside haven oozes tranquillity in a private location backing onto a reserve," said agent Pat Jameson.

