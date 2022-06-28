A gem at Wimbie Beach

"Less than 200 metres from stunning Wimbie beach, this lovely beachside haven oozes tranquillity in a private location backing onto a reserve," said agent Pat Jameson.
"The home overlooks enchanting, landscaped gardens which are filled with native bird life and has a sought-after northerly aspect.
"There are separate formal and informal living and dining spaces, filled with light, and the heart of the home is complemented by a spacious open plan kitchen and living area, which flows out to the alfresco entertaining and gardens, perfect for relaxing."
"The spacious main bedroom has a walk-through robe to a large ensuite. There is sliding door access to a rear courtyard garden. The additional three bedrooms are all generous in size and have built in robes. The large family bathroom and separate laundry are newly renovated and are modern and fresh. Reverse-cycle air-conditioning keeps the home warm in winter and the beautiful gardens offer a reprieve from hot summer sun.
"This property offers a quiet and peaceful lifestyle with access to three beautiful beaches at the end of the street. Take a stroll along Wimbie Beach and over to Surf Beach, enjoy a morning swim, then relax with a coffee and the paper. The Surf Beach shopping village offers an IGA, take-aways, restaurants, a medical centre, a chemist and more. And Batemans Bay town centre is approximately a 10 minute drive."
