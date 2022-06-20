Moruya District Poultry Club celebrates 60th annual show

Moruya District Poultry Club (MDPC) have held their 60th annual show at Moruya Show Ground on July 19, attracting a record number of entries from all along the Australian east coast.
MDPC president Boe Strachan said it was an excitingly full shed, with no spare pens, and bustling with "hundreds" of different types of poultry.
The competition attracted 556 different birds - Mr Strachan said this was the most the competition had seen in a very long time.
The champion bird was Poodle and the Hen - a large Sussex chicken, while the reserve was Brett Porter - an old English game cockerel.
Birds are judged according to the Australian Poultry Standard, and Mr Strachan said each breed of bird had very specialised criteria for judges to evaluate.
The annual event is a highlight on the calendar for the MDPC because it is the biggest poultry show the club runs.
Mr Strachan was excited to see incredible community support for the show, as well as lots of interest from the next generation of poultry-enthusiasts; there were 70 entries in the junior section of the competition.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
