Young artists turning beach rubbish into art

The creation of two young local artists made from trash collected from local beaches is on display at Batemans Bay library.
'Wave Sculpture' was created by local six-year-olds Anne Smith and Eve Popelier-Knight and encourages people to creatively reuse their waste by turning it into something beautiful or useful.
The artwork is a wave constructed from plastic bottle lids and includes photos of the two girls surfing, shark fins, fish and other sea creatures built upon the base of an old boogie board.
"It's made from rubbish because we don't want the rubbish to end up in the ocean," Ms Smith said.
"Rubbish actually can be recycled and be used again to make cool stuff."
The artwork was made from cans, plastic bottle lids, fishing line, straws, chip packets and old fairy lights the girls and their families collected from Sunshine Bay Beach and Corrigans Beach over a period of five weeks.
Ms Popelier-Knight said there was lots of plastic on the beaches while they were out looking for rubbish, and plastic was especially bad for marine creatures.
"When you see rubbish on the beach, pick it up so it doesn't go in the ocean or hurt animals," she said.
The girls said their next project would be inspired by the rainforest, and their favourite animal - the tiger.
'Wave Sculpture' is on display at Batemans Bay Library at Hanging Rock.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
