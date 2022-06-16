Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Eurobodalla U15s crowned Country Cup champions

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
June 16 2022 - 1:00am
The Eurobodalla U15 Country Cup champions Picture: supplied

The Eurobodalla U15 representative football team has been crowned Country Cup champions after a weekend of games at Captain Oldrey Park, Broulee on June 11 and 12.

