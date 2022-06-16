Eurobodalla U15s crowned Country Cup champions

The Eurobodalla U15 representative football team has been crowned Country Cup champions after a weekend of games at Captain Oldrey Park, Broulee on June 11 and 12.
Eurobodalla - champions of the Football NSW southern branch region - faced off against the champion teams from other branches across the state.
They played against Mudgee and Southern Tablelands twice over the weekend, with the result coming down to the final match.
Eurobodalla needed a win against Mudgee to edge out Southern Tablelands on points; a draw would see Southern Tablelands champions on goal difference.
Under pressure, Eurobodalla held their nerve to defeat Mudgee and become 2022 Country Cup champions.
Eurobodalla Football Association vice-president and U15 coach Murray Wignell said the quality of the football over the weekend was exceedingly high.
"It is a prestigious competition to win," Mr Wignell said.
He said the U15 team - consisting of players from Batemans Bay to Narooma - had been building team chemistry through playing together over many years, and enjoyed the challenge of playing tough opposition from across the state.
The Country Cup is organised by Football NSW for every age group, and incorporates teams from across NSW excluding metropolitan areas.
Mr Wignell said having a country competition was fantastic for local talent.
"You have to travel pretty massive distances for country sports to have the opportunity to play at a high level," Mr Wignell said.
"You have to be committed to your football."
Previous competitions have been held across NSW, including Dubbo. Mr Wignell said the home-crowd advantage - and more importantly the home-bed advantage - made a big difference to the team's performance.
There is no national progression in the competition, and the U15s will return as U16s in 2023 to defend their title.
On the same weekend, the U16 Eurobodalla girls team finished runners up in the Country Cup at Cookbundoon Sports Complex, Goulburn.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
