Eurobodalla clubs benefit from local sports grants

Sports groups from across the Eurobodalla have been awarded a combined $25,577 by the NSW local sport grant program 2021/22.
The NSW Government allocated $4,650,000 to support sports clubs across the state increase participation in sport - especially amongst under-represented demographics - and to help clubs meet the needs of the community.
Tuross Head Tennis Club was just one of five clubs in the Eurobodalla to be awarded the grant. They received $9400 to help fund the construction of a pergola at their tennis courts.
Club president Dean Malcolm said the shelter would make playing and watching tennis far more enjoyable at the club.
"We just get a lot more useable outdoor room," he said.
He said tennis camps in the summer holidays were often scorching, and there was no available shade for players and coaches to use.
In the heat of summer, there will now be shade, and on wet days, there will be somewhere dry to sit.
The old, unused brick barbecue on the site will be removed for the project.
Mr Malcolm has been playing at the club for nine years, and said the best part about playing tennis at Tuross Head was the inclusivity of the club.
"People enjoy the game of tennis at our club," he said. "We are an inclusive club and we make accommodations for people."
The club recently introduced a double bounce rule for a player in their 90s.
"Their best tennis years might be behind them," Mr Malcolm said, "but the main thing is to have rallies."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
