How can an individual help in the housing crisis?

Our Home-Truths campaign has shone the light on the crisis of homelessness along the NSW south coast.
Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor Mathew Hatcher issued a call to arms to all three levels of government to take action on the issue in early June.
However, what can an individual do to make a difference to the crisis?
The Family Place is one of four specialist homelessness support (SHS) providers in the Eurobodalla, and CEO Malindey Sorrell said individuals could take action in a variety of ways.
While Ms Sorrell was excited to see movement in the homelessness space, she said it was important to be realistic and not overpromise and underdeliver.
She encouraged writing letters to government ministers to advocate for long term funding as one of the most significant differences an individual could make.
"We need all levels of government putting their hand in their pocket and providing sustainable solutions," she said.
Ms Sorrell said linking up with a SHS was the best way for individuals to provide physical, immediate assistance to those suffering from homelessness.
"With these campsites, people have to remember it is someone's home and it is important to give them privacy," Ms Sorrell said.
The Family Place have teams visiting campsites and interacting with the homeless multiple times per week, delivering hot meals to campsites and building trust through providing food and transport.
"There is a strong service system here doing amazing work," Ms Sorrell said.
"We don't wait for people to come to us asking for help, we are out there meeting people at the campsites and building relationships."
She said dropping supplies off at the campsites, or en masse to the charity, was not the solution.
"We don't want people to just go drop stuff off," Ms Sorrell said. "The Family Place sources stuff for people as required and are able to meet people's needs."
She said storage of donations was difficult for the charity.
The Family Place impact program coordinator Lachlan Fuzzard said community members delivering supplies to the campsites was not what was required, because the people living there already had working systems to look after themselves.
"We are trying to minimise people delivering blankets that won't be used," Mr Fuzzard said.
For people interested in making a donation, Ms Sorrell recommended the community give financially to The Family Place or make contact with the charity before donating goods to determine what was needed.
She said what was most needed was brick and mortar solutions.
"What we need is more people in the community opening up their homes," she said.
Mr Fuzzard said members of the community had recently offered up empty properties for free rent in exchange for the occupier maintaining the property.
He said anyone living out of area with a holiday home could consider renting it out as a long term rental.
Alternatively, anyone with granny flats, share houses or converted sheds could meet a big physical need through offering the space up to someone suffering from homelessness.
"Not everyone can have someone living with them, but for those who it is possible, it really helps," Mr Fuzzard said.
"If their situation allows it, people could think about having someone who doesn't have anywhere to stay live with them."
Ms Sorrell said many experiencing homelessness were doing so through no fault of their own but because of the housing crisis, and being in a shared housing situation was a perfectly viable solution for them.
The Family Place can connect suitable people with available places to stay.
Ms Sorrell said a lot of work was happening behind the scenes to support those suffering from homelessness, but the number of homeless people was growing faster than housing was becoming available.
Individuals can contact The Family Place on their website.
Those in need of urgent accommodation should call Link2Home on 1800 152 152.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
