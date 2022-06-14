Father and son take to the stage together

The opening night of the Bay Theatre Players's latest production Compass will be a very exciting night for all the cast, but an especially special night for father and son actors Chris and Harper Blewitt.
The Mossy Point locals will be appearing for the first time together on stage, with Chris playing the role of the high school teacher, and Harper the alpha-male group leader Jason.
Harper featured in the Bay Theatre's rendition of The Addams Family, but for Chris, Compass will be his first time acting on stage.
"As a father I have absolutely loved doing it with him," Chris said.
"It has been really great to be able to spend time with him.
"Life goes pretty quick as they grow up.
"I keep forgetting I am his parent as I am watching the show."
Harper said having his father on set was really helpful, and the pair had been practicing at home together, working to incorporate the feedback given by director Lyn Sterling.
It was Ms Sterling that first recruited Chris to audition for the acting role.
"I asked Lyn 'I am thinking of auditioning for this, and if I did...' and she interrupted with 'You would get the role', so I think she had me in mind all along," Chris said.
Now just under a fortnight before opening night, Chris said he was feeling nervous.
"It's scary," he said. "I haven't really done anything like it before."
Harper, on the other hand, was feeling prepared, despite having to learn more than 100 lines.
The grade seven student enjoys the acting and the opportunity to spend time with friends while rehearsing for a play.
"I love not being myself, but being another person," he said. "I love acting."
Chris had been in the audience for Harper's performances before, but has gained a new understanding of all the elements and hard work that goes into making a performance run smoothly. As for if he will act again after Compass?
"Ask me after the show," he said.
Compass is on at the Bay Playhouse for eight shows:
Tickets are available on trybooking.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
