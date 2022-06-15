What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

In his hugely successful career spanning twenty five years, Akmal Saleh has cemented his reputation as a comedic national treasure - and he has done this by telling a lot of jokes. Some of them, admittedly, were better than others. Now, for the very first time, Akmal has put together his greatest and most hilarious hits in a full hour of back to back bangers. The show contains the top shelf, the crème de la crème, the choicest cuts from his collection - and he'll bring them to the Yuin Theatre at Bay Pavilions this Friday, 17 June. Startin 8pm. Get your tickets online or at the box office.