What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Help on hand
Bushfire recovery support
Meet the Eurobodalla Bushfire Recovery Support Service team, and find out about the practical recovery support they provide. From June 15-22, the team will be at Village Centre and Bridge Plaza in Batemans Bay, to lend a listening ear and chat about the different supports available. For specific dates and times, check with Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Have a go
Pressure-free painting
Aspiring artists of all ages and skills are welcome to join pressure-free painting at Batemans Bay Library. The goal is simple: put paint on a canvas and create something. Landscape, still life, Impressionist, Surrealist - any style, it's up to the artist. There is no need to strive for perfection, this session is all about having a go. Come for the nibbles and stay for a glass of wine, while painting with fellow enthusiasts. Happening this Friday, June 17 from 5.30pm. Bookings are required, Batemans Bay Library has all the details.
Akmal Saleh
At Bay Pavilions
In his hugely successful career spanning twenty five years, Akmal Saleh has cemented his reputation as a comedic national treasure - and he has done this by telling a lot of jokes. Some of them, admittedly, were better than others. Now, for the very first time, Akmal has put together his greatest and most hilarious hits in a full hour of back to back bangers. The show contains the top shelf, the crème de la crème, the choicest cuts from his collection - and he'll bring them to the Yuin Theatre at Bay Pavilions this Friday, 17 June. Startin 8pm. Get your tickets online or at the box office.
Musical Theatre
Broadway I Love
Catch star Australian tenor Roy Best, international soprano Alison Jones and the ever popular Chris McKenna performing an anthology of Broadway's most beloved numbers. From Rodgers and Hammerstein to Lloyd-Weber, Lerner and Lowe, Cole Porter, and Leonard Bernstein, the trio will pay homage to audiences' favourite musical minds. Hits will come from musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Cats, The Sound of Music, and many more. Curtain will go up at the Yuin Theatre (Bay Pavilions) this Sunday, June 19 at 2pm. Book your tickets online or at the box office.
Info session
Apprenticeships and traineeships
Students, parents, employers and jobseekers are invited to learn about the wide world of apprenticeships and traineeships. Job Shop in Moruya is hosting a special information session for Eurobodalla locals next Wednesday (June 22). Find out what's on offer in the region, incentives on offer for both apprentices and employers, top tips for applying, and so much more! Call Council to book your spot by June 22.
Coming up
Bay Theatre - Compass
Our region's young talents will step in to the spotlight later this month, starring in the Bay Theatre Players' production of Compass. The play, written with young people in mind, explores how a group of teenagers respond when everything doesn't go to plan on their school camp, and how they act without supervision. Catch the up and coming actors at one of their eight shows during June and July. Compass is opening at the Bay Playhouse on June 24, curtain goes up at 7.30pm. For tickets, book online with Bay Theatre Players.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
