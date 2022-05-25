Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

The Eurobodalla Under 14 representative netball team has won their third carnival in a row, becoming undefeated champions at Wagga Wagga

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
May 25 2022 - 4:30am
The Under 14 Eurobodalla Representative side won the Wagga Wagga carnival Photograph: provided

The Eurobodalla Netball Association Under 14 Representative side has made it three from three, winning the carnival at Wagga Wagga on May 22.

