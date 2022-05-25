The Eurobodalla Netball Association Under 14 Representative side has made it three from three, winning the carnival at Wagga Wagga on May 22.
The team were undefeated on the day, winning all six matches against teams from across the region, including Canberra, Tumut, Cootamundra and Temora
It is third carnival win in a row for the Under 14 team, after they also won the South Canberra carnival and the Eurobodalla Carnival earlier this year.
Coach Kerrie Mars said the athletes performed well as a team in the face of some tough opponents, and pulled through to compete as a unified team.
The representative teams play a number of tournaments throughout the year, including in the Shoalhaven, Canberra, Queanbeyan and Sydney.
It was the first time the Under 14 athletes had travelled to Wagga, and Ms Mars said the carnival was a good tournament for teams to compete in because it attracted a lot of teams, was very competitive and always enjoyable.
"It is great experience to come across teams we don't normally play against," she said.
Ms Mars said the U13 and U14 teams had missed out on opportunities because of COVID, and were looking forward to playing at the state age netball championships for the first time in July this year.
Ms Mars has been coaching the team for the past 18 months, but said many of the girls had been playing together for a long time.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
