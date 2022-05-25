Sustainability is an exciting place for highly commended local hero Kathryn Maxwell

Volunteers would travel to Codfish Island - an island south of New Zealand - to monitor the population of kakapo residing there. It is a precious, protected landscape, and one of a handful of biospheres suitable for the endangered bird. Volunteers would live in government diesel-powered huts: big barrels of diesel would be dropped from Navy planes to the station on the island, sometimes falling into the ocean, and always risking cracking and spilling petrol throughout the ecosystem.