Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Crazy stuff': property owner slams compulsory land acquisition process for new hospital

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
May 20 2022 - 5:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the new Eurobodalla Hospital in February 2022

The former landowner of the site for the new Eurobodalla Hospital has criticised NSW Health for what he claimed was a lack of negotiation within the compulsory acquisition process.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.